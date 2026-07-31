- Classes/Workshops,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Misc.
Genre 101: Horror Fiction
- Classes/Workshops,
- Lectures/Literary,
- Misc.
Genre 101: Horror Fiction
Join us for a deep dive into a popular book genre, including essential themes, where to start, authors to know, hot and upcoming titles, recommended resources and more!
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org