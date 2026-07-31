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Genre 101: Horror Fiction

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Lectures/Literary
  • Misc.

Genre 101: Horror Fiction

Join us for a deep dive into a popular book genre, including essential themes, where to start, authors to know, hot and upcoming titles, recommended resources and more!

Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org