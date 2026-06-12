Gallery 12 Mini Masterpieces Juied Exhibition

Gallery 12's annual Mini Masterpieces Juried Exhibition. Juried by Marie Bukowski, Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Wichita State University, it contains 59 artworks by 31 Local & Regional Artists. The exhibition includes both 2-D & 3-D artworks including: Acrylic & Oil Paintings, Pastels, Drawings, Fiber art, glassworks, prints, ceramics, photography and mixed media art.

The exhibition will open on July 3rd and close on July 31st. An opening reception on First Friday July 3rd from 6 - 9 pm will include giving out $1000 in awards by M. Bukowski at 7 pm. A closing reception will be held on Final Friday July 31st from 6-9 pm.

All works will be for sale. Normal Gallery hours are Wednesday/Thursday/Saturday 10 am to 4 pm & Friday from noon to 6 pm. For the month of July Gallery 12 will also be open on Sunday from 1 -4 pm.