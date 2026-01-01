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Friends of WAM READiculous Book Sale

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Lectures/Literary

Friends of WAM READiculous Book Sale

A three-day extravaganza and the largest fundraising event for the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum. Meander miles of aisles of lightly loved bibliophile bargains!
Friday, June 12, 2026 | 5 – 9 pm
Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 10 am – 5 pm
Sunday, June 14, 2026 | 10 am – 5 pm
Free general admission to the museum and to the Readiculous Book Sale.

Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale is a three-day extravaganza and largest fundraising event for the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum.
Cost: Free

Wichita Art Museum
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Wichita Art Museum
FriendsWAMcrew@gmail.com
wam.org/about/donors-and-patrons/friends-of-wam
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921
http://www.wichitaartmuseum.org