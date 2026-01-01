- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary
Friends of WAM READiculous Book Sale
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary
Friends of WAM READiculous Book Sale
A three-day extravaganza and the largest fundraising event for the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum. Meander miles of aisles of lightly loved bibliophile bargains!
Friday, June 12, 2026 | 5 – 9 pm
Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 10 am – 5 pm
Sunday, June 14, 2026 | 10 am – 5 pm
Free general admission to the museum and to the Readiculous Book Sale.
Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale is a three-day extravaganza and largest fundraising event for the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum.
Cost: Free
Wichita Art Museum
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Wichita Art Museum
FriendsWAMcrew@gmail.com
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921