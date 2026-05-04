Friends of WAM Mini-Used Book Sale

Calling all book lovers and collectors! The Friends of WAM will have a wide selection of gently-used books for all ages and interests, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, and many 1st editions, author signed and rare-finds. These will go quickly, so plan to arrive early to get first pick! All proceeds from the Mini Used Book Sale benefit WAM’s events and programs.

There’s so much to experience here at WAM, we hope to see you there!