- Community Events,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Literary Feasts
Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale 2026
- Community Events,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Literary Feasts
Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale 2026
Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale
A three-day extravaganza and the largest fundraising event for the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum. Meander miles of aisles of lightly loved bibliophile bargains!
Friday, June 12, 2026 | 5 – 9 pm
Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 10 am – 5 pm
Sunday, June 14, 2026 | 10 am – 5 pm
Free general admission to the museum and to the Readiculous Book Sale.
Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale is a three-day extravaganza and largest fundraising event for the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum.
Wichita Art Museum
Free admission but bring some $ for books!
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Wichita Art Museum
FriendsWAMcrew@gmail.com
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921