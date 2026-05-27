Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale 2026

Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale

A three-day extravaganza and the largest fundraising event for the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum. Meander miles of aisles of lightly loved bibliophile bargains!

Friday, June 12, 2026 | 5 – 9 pm

Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, June 14, 2026 | 10 am – 5 pm

Free general admission to the museum and to the Readiculous Book Sale.

Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Readiculous Book Sale is a three-day extravaganza and largest fundraising event for the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum.