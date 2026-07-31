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  • Book Readings
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First Tuesday Evergreen Book Discussion

  • Book Readings
  • Community Events

First Tuesday Evergreen Book Discussion

Join us for a discussion! Books to be discussed are: September: "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett, October: "The Professor and the Madman" by Simon Winchester, November: "Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail" by Cheryl Strayed, December: This month's meeting will not include a book discussion. The book selected for discussion, will be available to check out at the Evergreen Branch Library one month before the program.

Evergreen library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Tuesday through Dec 01, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Evergreen library
2601 N Arkansas
Wichita, Kansas 67204
3163038181
wichitalibrary.org