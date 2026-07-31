First Tuesday Evergreen Book Discussion

Join us for a discussion! Books to be discussed are: September: "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett, October: "The Professor and the Madman" by Simon Winchester, November: "Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail" by Cheryl Strayed, December: This month's meeting will not include a book discussion. The book selected for discussion, will be available to check out at the Evergreen Branch Library one month before the program.

