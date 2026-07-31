- Book Readings,
- Community Events
First Thursday Evergreen Book Discussion
- Book Readings,
- Community Events
First Thursday Evergreen Book Discussion
Join us for a discussion! Books to be discussed are: September: This is an organizational meeting, there will be no book to discuss, October: "Hero of the Empire" by Candice Millard, November: TBD, December: TBD. The book for discussion will be available for checkout at the Evergreen Branch Library one month before the program.
Evergreen library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM, every month on Thursday through Dec 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org