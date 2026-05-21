- Art & Museum Exhibits
First Friday Gallery Crawl
- Art & Museum Exhibits
First Friday Gallery Crawl
Come to Plymouth's First Friday Art Crawl! Presenting THREE gallery spaces: Fellowship Hall will contain 12 panels from The AIDS Memorial Quilt to connect the story of AIDS to the work of the National AIDS Memorial [service, educate, awareness]. Our Hallway Gallery displays the works of well-known Wichita painter, Bob Neace. And our Lobby Gallery will display the photography of two of Plymouth's High School members; Olive Yager and Ben Miller. Refreshments will be served in the portico. Join us in College Hill, just two blocks from Larcher's, Belmont, College Hill Deli and all of Carriage Park dining!
Plymouth Congregational Church
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Plymouth Congregational Church
3166840221
office@plymouth-church.net
Artist Group Info
Plymouth Congregational Church
office@plymouth-church.net
Plymouth Congregational Church
202 N CliftonWichita, Kansas 67208
3166840221
office@plymouth-church.net