First Friday Gallery Crawl

Come to Plymouth's First Friday Art Crawl! Presenting THREE gallery spaces: Fellowship Hall will contain 12 panels from The AIDS Memorial Quilt to connect the story of AIDS to the work of the National AIDS Memorial [service, educate, awareness]. Our Hallway Gallery displays the works of well-known Wichita painter, Bob Neace. And our Lobby Gallery will display the photography of two of Plymouth's High School members; Olive Yager and Ben Miller. Refreshments will be served in the portico. Join us in College Hill, just two blocks from Larcher's, Belmont, College Hill Deli and all of Carriage Park dining!