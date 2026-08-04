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Financial Literacy with WSU Tech: Savings and Investments

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Financial Literacy with WSU Tech: Savings and Investments

Build your financial foundation with WSU Tech in this three session series. Learn about budgeting, managing debt, and growing your savings and investments to make better-informed financial decisions.

Angelou Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org