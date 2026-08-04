- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Financial Literacy with WSU Tech: Savings and Investments
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Financial Literacy with WSU Tech: Savings and Investments
Build your financial foundation with WSU Tech in this three session series. Learn about budgeting, managing debt, and growing your savings and investments to make better-informed financial decisions.
Angelou Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org