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Financial Literacy with Habitat for Humanity: Savings and Investments

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Financial Literacy with Habitat for Humanity: Savings and Investments

Learn how money works so you can use it with intention. Build strong habits in mindful spending, steady saving, and smart investing to shape your financial future with confidence.

Angelou Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org