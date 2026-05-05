- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Financial Literacy with Habitat for Humanity: Savings and Investments
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Financial Literacy with Habitat for Humanity: Savings and Investments
Learn how money works so you can use it with intention. Build strong habits in mindful spending, steady saving, and smart investing to shape your financial future with confidence.
Angelou Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org