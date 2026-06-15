© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

Father's Day Car Show

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

Father's Day Car Show

Grab your crew, put the pedal to the metal, and cruise on out to Sedgwick County Zoo for Father’s Day. See classic cars, antique autos, and modern models while exploring your favorite animal exhibits.

Dads are admitted free with an additional paid admission. Members get in free with membership card and photo ID.

Sedgwick County Zoo
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedgwick County Zoo
https://scz.org/
Sedgwick County Zoo
5555 Zoo Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67212