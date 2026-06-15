- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Father's Day Car Show
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Father's Day Car Show
Grab your crew, put the pedal to the metal, and cruise on out to Sedgwick County Zoo for Father’s Day. See classic cars, antique autos, and modern models while exploring your favorite animal exhibits.
Dads are admitted free with an additional paid admission. Members get in free with membership card and photo ID.
Sedgwick County Zoo
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo
5555 Zoo Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67212