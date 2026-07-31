- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Family Storytime
- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Family Storytime
Children ages 0-6 will develop literacy skills through active listening, singing, movement, and sharing a love of stories in a group setting. Please note this program will not take place on 10/12 at the Alford location.
alford library
Every week through Oct 05, 2026.
Monday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org