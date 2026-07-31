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  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Family Storytime

  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Family Storytime

Children ages 0-6 will develop literacy skills through active listening, singing, movement, and sharing a love of stories in a group setting. Please note this program will not take place on 11/11 at the Rockwell location.

Rockwell Library
Every week through Dec 02, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Rockwell Library
5939 E. 9th St.
wichita, Kansas 67208
316-688-9361
wichitalibrary.org