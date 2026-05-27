Family ArtVenture: Play-Write

Saturday, June 13th | 11 AM – 3 PM

Free | open to the public

In partnership with Wichita Public Library , Get Ya Color On, and April Pameticky

Featuring

Mindful coloring with Get Ya Color On and artist and founder Sontia Levy-Mason (Ablah Reception Gallery)

Teen writing workshop with poet and educator April Pameticky (impermanent galleries)

Wichita Public Library’s Book Bus and librarian Racine Zackula (Lattner and Walker Family Plaza)

Artmaking exploring paper (LL Art Studio)

About Get Ya Color On and Sontia Levy-Mason

Sontia Levy-Mason specializes in activating people, places & spaces through the art of Mindful Coloring, including custom-designed coloring sheets inspired by WAM’s permanent collection.

About April Pameticky

Mother, wife, teacher, poet. April Pameticky shares time between roles as public school educator and peer facilitator within the creative community of artists and writers in Kansas. She launched the Wichita Broadside Project and currently serves as editor of Voices of Kansas, an online poetry journal focused on the youth of Kansas. Her latest work, With Concern for How Words Land in the Body, was a semifinalist for the Meadowlark Birdy Poetry Prize. Her first book, Waterbound (2019) is available from Spartan Press. Follow her journey on Instagram @aprilinwichita.

About the Wichita Public Library’s Book Bus and Librarian Racine Zackula

Racine Zackula is the Family Literacy Coordinator for the Wichita Public Library, where she supports families in building strong literacy habits and connections. She brings creativity, enthusiasm, and a love of learning in the Book Bus.