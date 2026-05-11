For the past 15 years, IRC in Wichita has walked alongside children and families from across the globe as they rebuild their lives with safety, dignity, and hope. This life-changing work has been possible because of compassionate community members, generous sponsors, and dedicated volunteers who believe that welcoming the most vulnerable strengthens us all.

On June 5, we invite you to be part of something meaningful — Experience IRC: Building Dreams Together. This special fundraising evening will celebrate the resilience of refugee families and the powerful partnerships that have helped transform lives right here in Wichita.

📅 Date: June 5th, 2026

⏰ Time: 5:30 PM

📍 Location: WSU RSC Beggs Ballroom

Join us to witness how, together, we have brought beauty, opportunity, entrepreneurship, culture, and vibrant flavors to our city. This inspiring night will showcase the magic of migration and the lasting impact of love, compassion, and community investment.

🎟 Tickets: https://events.rescue.org/0XtU956/5a5Dav1tPZt