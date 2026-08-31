Expanding Your Horizons STEM Day for Middle School Students

The Expanding Your Horizons event on Saturday, October 10th is a FREE one-day event hosted by Wichita State University that introduces middle school students to a variety of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) areas. Attendees will meet STEM role models, participate in hands-on activities, and learn more about careers in those fields. Everyone is encouraged to attend!

Join us as we inspire middle school students to pursue a career in a STEM field! We seek to foster a welcoming environment and actively encourage participation from all students, particularly those from groups that have not traditionally been encouraged to consider a career in a STEM field.

Where: Hubbard Hall at Wichita State University (see map for parking on website)

Who: Any middle school student – Parents and family members can attend keynote, optional parent’s session and campus tour (see schedule on website)

What: Registration is FREE and includes all three workshops and lunch in Shocker Dining Hall.

How: Find more information and link to register at www.wichita.edu/eyh

