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Expanding Your Horizons STEM Day for Middle School Students

  • Kids & Family
  • Classes/Workshops

Expanding Your Horizons STEM Day for Middle School Students

The Expanding Your Horizons event on Saturday, October 10th is a FREE one-day event hosted by Wichita State University that introduces middle school students to a variety of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) areas. Attendees will meet STEM role models, participate in hands-on activities, and learn more about careers in those fields. Everyone is encouraged to attend!

Join us as we inspire middle school students to pursue a career in a STEM field! We seek to foster a welcoming environment and actively encourage participation from all students, particularly those from groups that have not traditionally been encouraged to consider a career in a STEM field.

Where: Hubbard Hall at Wichita State University (see map for parking on website)
Who: Any middle school student – Parents and family members can attend keynote, optional parent’s session and campus tour (see schedule on website)
What: Registration is FREE and includes all three workshops and lunch in Shocker Dining Hall.
How: Find more information and link to register at www.wichita.edu/eyh

Wichita State University, Hubbard Hall
08:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wichita State University
316-978-5476
moriah.beck@wichita.edu
https://www.wichita.edu/about/conferences/EYH.php
Wichita State University, Hubbard Hall
1845 Fairmount St.
Wichita, Kansas 67260
316-978-5476
moriah.beck@wichita.edu
https://www.wichita.edu/eyh