- Book Readings,
- Community Events
Expand Your Shelf Book Club: Anita De Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez
- Book Readings,
- Community Events
Expand Your Shelf Book Club: Anita De Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez
Looking to broaden your reading horizons? Join us for this quarterly book club that explores diverse authors and perspectives. For this quarter's selection, we will be reading "Anita De Monte Laughs Last" by Xochitl Gonzalez. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org