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Expand Your Shelf Book Club: Anita De Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez

  • Book Readings
  • Community Events

Expand Your Shelf Book Club: Anita De Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez

Looking to broaden your reading horizons? Join us for this quarterly book club that explores diverse authors and perspectives. For this quarter's selection, we will be reading "Anita De Monte Laughs Last" by Xochitl Gonzalez. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org