Exhibit: Windows on Collection - Riverfest Memorabilia

Annually, during the city’s Wichita River Festival, the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum features all of the past Wichita Riverfest buttons and other festival memorabilia on display in our lobby's Windows on Collection exhibit.

Celebrate this 10-day annual local event by checking it out! Get discounted $1 admission all week long with the new 2026 button!

This exhibit is part of the Museum’s “Windows on Collections” – A frequently changing exhibit of artifacts from the Museum’s growing collection. Depending upon any given theme, this exhibit ranges from the topical to the bizarre.

See this exhibit before it’s gone!

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

204 S. Main St; Wichita, KS 67202

1st Floor - Main Street Entrance

Tuesday-Friday 11am-4pm

Saturday & Sunday 1-5pm