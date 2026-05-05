- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Excel: Formulas and Functions: Part II
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Excel: Formulas and Functions: Part II
Learn some additional functions such as SUMIF and COUNTIF while reviewing the concepts of absolute vs. relative references. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org