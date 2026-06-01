Empowered Senior Seminar: Simplify Your LIfe

Thursday, June 11, 10 am. – 11:30 am

Empowered Senior Seminar, Botanica, 701 Amidon

The Untold Power of Simplifying Your Life — Creating Space for What Matters Most

Reserve by June 9 https://empoweredsenior.org/events

Free and open to the public

This community conversation brings together leaders in aging, health, finance, and home transition to explore how simplification—of our environments, decisions, and long-term planning—can cut through daily overwhelm and create more room for what actually matters: meaningful connection, clearer thinking, and a stronger sense of control over daily life.

Presenters:

Stephanie Henderson, Wichita Medical Research and Education Foundation,

presents a session on healthcare advance directives. She walks you through what a living will, healthcare power of attorney, and POLST actually are, why most people avoid completing them, and how having them in place brings not just medical clarity, but genuine peace of mind.

Micala Gingrich Gaylord, CEO & President of ComfortCare Homes, explains how her Purple Line Project is helping create a more dementia-aware and age-friendly community by encouraging businesses and organizations to make small, meaningful changes that help older adults feel more comfortable, supported, and included.

Chelsie Jamison, Inspired Advisors, discusses the five key areas of retirement planning and how thoughtful strategies can reduce stress, create clarity, and support a more secure and meaningful retirement.

Katherine Ambrose, America’s Senior Home Coach™, specializes in downsizing, relocation, and aging-in-place decisions. She helps you rethink what you keep, what you let go of, and how to create a home that supports the life you want to live. You’ll leave with new perspectives, actionable ideas, and greater confidence for whatever life brings next.

