Elder Symeon R. Williams 30th Birthday Celebration

🎉 Symeon’s 30th Birthday Celebration 🎉

“My Time Is Now”

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate 30 amazing years of life, purpose, faith, and God’s grace with Minister Symeon R. Williams!

Join us for an elegant and exciting birthday celebration filled with music, worship, special guests, fellowship, food, laughter, and unforgettable memories. This milestone is more than just a birthday—it’s a celebration of how far God has brought us and an exciting declaration that the time is NOW!

✨ VIP guests will enjoy an exclusive celebration experience featuring food and cake, a 360° photo booth, meet & greet opportunities, reserved seating, and a special celebration gift bag.

Come dressed to celebrate, bring your family and friends, and prepare for a night you won’t forget!

💙💜💛 30 Years. One Celebration. A New Season.

🔥 MY TIME IS NOW!

📅 January 8, 2027

🕢 7:30 PM

📍 Aloft Wichita

🎟️ General Admission: $40

👑 VIP Admission: $80

⚠️ Limited Seating — Only 260 Tickets Available!

Registration Deadline: September 30, 2026

Come celebrate 30 years of purpose, promise, and God’s faithfulness! We can’t wait to celebrate with you! 🎉🙌🏽