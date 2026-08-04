- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Digital Skills with NexStep Alliance: Professional Online Presence
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Digital Skills with NexStep Alliance: Professional Online Presence
Learn the basics of building a professional online presence with a LinkedIn profile, developing a simple resume, and more. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Angelou Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org