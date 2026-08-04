- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Digital Skills with NexStep Alliance: Microsoft Excel Level 1
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Digital Skills with NexStep Alliance: Microsoft Excel Level 1
Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel. Skills taught will include navigation, enter data, and introduce formatting. This workshop will build a foundation for Lvl 2. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Walter's Branch library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org