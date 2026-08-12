Derrick Stroup: Running Hot Tour

Alabama native, Waffle House enthusiast and stand-up comedian Derrick Stroup is not your average slow talking Southerner. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he locks people in with his detailed stories and over the top energy. His debut Netflix special, Nostalgic, premiered globally on March 10th and landed a spot in the Top 10 shows in the U.S. with rave reviews.

Since making his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2023, Stroup has quickly become a standout returning in 2025 to widespread acclaim and earning a third appearance this month, cementing his status as one of comedy’s fastest-rising voices. Derrick can be seen performing at the world-famous Comedy Cellar in New York City, headlining clubs across the country, and touring alongside national headliners Bert Kreischer, Larry the Cable Guy, John Crist, and Nate Bargatze.

His newest special, Nostalgic, dives into the time of being a 90’s kid growing up in rural Alabama and everything that came along with it. From partying with friends to board games and parental relationships, Stroup packs his rapid-fire storytelling with sharp observations and high energy that keeps audiences locked in from start to finish. Nostalgic was filmed at the Lyric Theatre in his home state of Alabama.

In 2024, Derrick appeared in Nate Bargatze’s Christmas special produced by Lorne Michaels and Bargatze, and next, Stroup set to appear in the upcoming film The Breadwinner co-written by Nate Bargatze and directed by Eric Appel.

Derrick is currently finishing up his Mad About Nothing tour and will be starting up his first-ever Running Hot theater tour in September.