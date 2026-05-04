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  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Dear Evan Hansen

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Dear Evan Hansen

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), and a score by Grammy®, Tony®, Emmy® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach), Dear Evan Hansen is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.”

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

Roxy's Downtown Theater
$42
Every week through Jun 13, 2026.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM

Event Supported By

Roxy's Downtown Theater
316-265-4400
admin@roxysdowntown.com
https://www.roxysdowntown.com
Roxy's Downtown Theater
412 E Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67202
box-office@roxysdowntown.com
https://www.roxysdowntown.com