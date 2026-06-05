“Dad Rock Night” (2000s Rock Tribute) presented by Council Hill

All Ages

Support acts subject to change.

Wear your Cotillion merch and jump to the front of the GA line. A limited number of table reservations are available by calling 316-722-4201 or in person at The Cotillion. All sales are final. No exchanges or refunds unless a show is cancelled or postponed.

If you need help finding your confirmation email, please visit the Etix Order Lookup option.

Calling all 2000’s Rock Fans!

Dad Rock Night is coming to THE COTILLION on June 26th

Break out the band T’s, flip phones, Walkman CD players and get ready for a night of nostalgia!

Come hear all of your favorite 2000’s Rock hits from bands such as: Creed, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Hinder, Audioslave & many more.

All songs are covered by a live band: Council Hill.

Doors open at 7PM

More info on Council Hill / Dad Rock Night available at the link below:

https://rogueentertainment.live/council-hill