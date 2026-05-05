- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Customize a Tea Towel with the Cricut Maker 3
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Customize a Tea Towel with the Cricut Maker 3
Create a one-of-a-kind tea towel using heat transfer vinyl and the Cricut Maker 3! Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org