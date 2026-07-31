- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Cuentos Bilingües Storytime
- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
Cuentos Bilingües Storytime
A unique storytime presented in English and Spanish. Disfrute de una hora de cuentos única presentada en inglés y español. Please note this program will not take place on 11/26 at the Evergreen location.
Evergreen library
Every week through Nov 19, 2026.
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org