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  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Cuentos Bilingües Storytime

  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Cuentos Bilingües Storytime

A unique storytime presented in English and Spanish. Disfrute de una hora de cuentos única presentada en inglés y español. Please note this program will not take place on 11/26 at the Evergreen location.

Evergreen library
Every week through Nov 19, 2026.
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Evergreen library
2601 N Arkansas
Wichita, Kansas 67204
3163038181
wichitalibrary.org