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  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Cuentos Bilingües/Bilingual Storytime

  • Book Readings
  • Kids & Family

Cuentos Bilingües/Bilingual Storytime

A unique storytime presented in English and Spanish. Disfrute de una hora de cuentos única presentada en inglés y español. Please note this program will not take place on 11/26 at the Evergreen location.

Angelou Library
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org