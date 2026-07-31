- Community Events,
- Misc.
Crochet, Knitting, and Fiber Arts Group
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Crochet, Knitting, and Fiber Arts Group
Bring your current project and enjoy the classic needle arts in the company of others who share your interest in crochet, knitting, cross stitch, felting, tatting, and more. All skill levels welcome.
alford library
Every week through Dec 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org