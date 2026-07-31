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  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Crochet, Knitting, and Fiber Arts Group

  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Crochet, Knitting, and Fiber Arts Group

Bring your current project and enjoy the classic needle arts in the company of others who share your interest in crochet, knitting, cross stitch, felting, tatting, and more. All skill levels welcome.

alford library
Every week through Nov 04, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
alford library
3447 S. meridian
Wichita, Kansas 67217
3163503261
wichitalibrary.org