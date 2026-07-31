- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Creative MindSets with NAMI Wichita
- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Creative MindSets with NAMI Wichita
In three sessions, we'll have activities blending art, mindfulness, and self-expression. We invite people of all ages to join us as nurture mental wellness through creativity. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Angelou Library
Every 4 weeks through Nov 13, 2026.
Friday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org