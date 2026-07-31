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Creative MindSets with NAMI Wichita

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Creative MindSets with NAMI Wichita

In three sessions, we'll have activities blending art, mindfulness, and self-expression. We invite people of all ages to join us as nurture mental wellness through creativity. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Angelou Library
Every 4 weeks through Nov 13, 2026.
Friday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org