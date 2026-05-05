- Community Events,
- Misc.
Craft Swap & Make: Paper Crafts and Mixed Media
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Craft Swap & Make: Paper Crafts and Mixed Media
Join fellow makers in the community to share craft supplies and work on projects together. Nina Winter from Tissu Sewing Studio will share tips and project ideas for a variety of paper arts. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org