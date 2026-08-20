COME FROM AWAY is the Tony Award–winning musical that has moved audiences around the world with its powerful true story of compassion in the wake of September 11, 2001.

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Musical, as well as the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small town of Gander, Newfoundland that welcomed them with open arms.

As we mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11, this deeply human, uplifting production reminds us of the resilience, generosity, and unity that emerged from one of the most challenging moments in modern history. Filled with soaring music and heartfelt storytelling, COME FROM AWAY is a moving celebration of hope when we need it most.