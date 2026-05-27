Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective | Opening Day

Opening Day: Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 10 AM – 5 PM

Be the first to experience Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective as it opens to the public at WAM.

WAM is thrilled to host this national touring exhibition of artworks by brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre. Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective features intricate blown-glass and mixed-media pieces inspired by Mexican folk art, pop culture, religious imagery, consumer culture, and mythology. Working with glass, resin, lenticular prints, and what they call “carefully chosen” objects, the brothers create works rich in imagery and layered with wordplay and poetic riddles.

Opening Day Celebrating Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retroperspective

1:00 PM Celebrate the opening day of Collidoscope with a performance by Wichita-based Matachines dance group La Sagrada Familia, whose brilliant colors, meticulous formations, and interconnected movement echo the de la Torre brother’s art.

1:30 – 2:15 PM Spanish-language artists talk

2:30- 3:15 PM English-language artists talk

Hear from the artists, in their own words, about how they collide pop-culture references and history into glossy surfaces, dazzling imagery, and food for thought. In both Spanish- and English-language talks, the artists will explore the many multiples—nationalities, cultures, and media—at the heart of their creative process.