Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective | Free with Riverfest Button | Entrada Gratis con Botón de Riverfest

Exhibition Free with Riverfest Button

Sunday, May 31, 2026 | 10 AM – 5 PM

WAM is thrilled to host this national touring exhibition of artworks by brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre. Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective features intricate blown-glass and mixed-media pieces inspired by Mexican folk art, pop culture, religious imagery, consumer culture, and mythology. Working with glass, resin, lenticular prints, and what they call “carefully chosen” objects, the brothers create works rich in imagery and layered with wordplay and poetic riddles.

Free for WAM Members and Riverfest Button holders | $12 general public

Entrada Gratis con Botón de Riverfest

Domingo, 31 de Mayo de 2026 | 10 AM – 5 PM

WAM se complace en presentar esta exposición itinerante nacional de obras creadas por algunos de los artistas del vidrio más impresionantes e innovadores de la actualidad: los hermanos Einar y Jamex de la Torre. Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective exhibirá intrincadas piezas de vidrio soplado y técnicas mixtas en WAM desde el sábado 30 de mayo hasta el domingo 6 de septiembre de 2026.

Gratis para miembros de WAM y con Botón de Riverfest | $12 Público general