College Hill Walking Tour (Early Bird)

Beat the heat and get a discounted rate of $15 per person on this tour only!

On this entirely outdoor walking tour, you will see the homes of a movie star, an oil baron, a Kansas governor, and much more. The tour will focus on the architecture and the people who built and owned these homes from the 1890's to the 1930's. The tour lasts approximately 1.5 to 2 hours, and you will walk about eight blocks. This tour will begin on the Douglas Avenue sidewalk, in front of St James Episcopal Church at 3750 E. Douglas and end at Blessed Sacrament Church at Douglas and Quentin.

Out of respect for our neighbors, we kindly ask that you DO NOT take photographs of personal residences. These are private homes and still being lived in and we must respect their privacy.

You will receive an order confirmation by email and will be added to the reservation list upon the completion of your order. We do not mail out physical tickets.

Tour moves at a leisurely pace with short periods of standing at designated tour stops. Considerable walking, unpaved areas, uneven sidewalks, brick streets and cross traffic can be expected. Weather conditions are highly variable and beyond our control.

This tour is written and provided by the Docents at Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House.