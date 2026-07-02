Cold Chocolate is a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own. With tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, Ethan Robbins (vocals/guitar/mandolin) and Ariel Bernstein (vocals/percussion/banjo) have quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows. The Boston-based duo released their sixth full-length album in the winter of 2026.

Crust & Crumb pastries served at intermission