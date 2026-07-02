© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: All

Cold Chocolate

  • Live Music: All

Cold Chocolate

Cold Chocolate is a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own. With tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, Ethan Robbins (vocals/guitar/mandolin) and Ariel Bernstein (vocals/percussion/banjo) have quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows. The Boston-based duo released their sixth full-length album in the winter of 2026.

Crust & Crumb pastries served at intermission

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
$30
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 7 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
https://dyckarboretum.square.site
arboretum@hesston.edu

Artist Group Info

Cold Chocolate
https://www.coldchocolatemusic.com/
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
177 W Hickory St
Hesston, Kansas 67062
(620) 327-8127
https://dyckarboretum.org/