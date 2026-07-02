- Live Music: All
Cold Chocolate
- Live Music: All
Cold Chocolate
Cold Chocolate is a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own. With tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, Ethan Robbins (vocals/guitar/mandolin) and Ariel Bernstein (vocals/percussion/banjo) have quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows. The Boston-based duo released their sixth full-length album in the winter of 2026.
Crust & Crumb pastries served at intermission
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
$30
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 7 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
https://dyckarboretum.square.site
arboretum@hesston.edu
Artist Group Info
Cold Chocolate
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
177 W Hickory StHesston, Kansas 67062
(620) 327-8127