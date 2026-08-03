Cocktails with the Curator

Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Tickets: $7 +tax, FREE for Museum Members

Whether you're a history aficionado or just looking for a unique night out, this event offers a perfect blend of intriguing stories and socializing. Grab a drink from Xclusive Events’ cash bar, settle in, and let us whisk you away on a journey through the curious corners of the past!

"Shots of History" are short, captivating talks on some of history’s quirkiest moments.

What to Expect

With our discounted $7 Program Fee at the door, you get:

"Shots of History" talks

Xclusive Events cash bar featuring a special signature cocktail

Access to all Museum exhibits

Engaging Stories: Our expert speakers will bring history to life with quick, punchy talks that cover a range of odd and intriguing topics.

Relaxed Atmosphere: Enjoy drinks from the Xclusive Events cash bar, while mingling with others who share your curiosity for the past.

Unique Content: Delve into lesser-known historical events that aren’t part of our regular exhibits—perfect for those who love uncovering hidden gems of history.