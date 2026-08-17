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Chicken Wire Empire

  • Live Music: All

Chicken Wire Empire

Chicken Wire Empire is a Wisconsin-based bluegrass band known for their dynamic musicality, thorough arrangements, and true-to-life songwriting. The band emerged in 2016 with their debut self-titled album and have since released a prolific catalogue of studio projects and live performances. Their sixth and latest album, Growing Pains, released June 1st 2026, is a veritable culmination of the band’s growth through the past decade.

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
$35
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 28 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
https://dyckarboretum.square.site
arboretum@hesston.edu

Artist Group Info

Chicken Wire Empire
https://www.chickenwireempire.com/
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
177 W Hickory St
Hesston, Kansas 67062
(620) 327-8127
https://dyckarboretum.org/