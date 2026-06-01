Bradley Fair Summer Concert Series

Summer Concert Series

Thu, June 11 | 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Join us on the Plaza every Thursday evening from June 11 through July 2 for four nights of live music.

Each week brings something new, from high-energy tribute acts to local legends, curated with every kind of music lover in mind. Concerts begin at 7:30 PM, with family-friendly fun kicking off at 6:00 PM.

🎶 This year’s lineup:

• June 11 – Friendly Thieves

• June 18 – just Tori & the Rockies

• June 25 – Eclipse Wichita

• July 2 – King Cabbage Brass Band, followed by a fireworks finale at 9:30 PM by Victory Pyrotechnics

A longtime Wichita favorite, the Summer Concert Series is all about great music, good energy, and time spent together outdoors. Bring a chair, come ready to move, and enjoy the evening with friends and family. Free and open to all, just RSVP in advance to secure your spot.

Want to make it a little more special? Grab a VIP ticket for reserved seating, exclusive treats, and a night with nothing to worry about but the music.