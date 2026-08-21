Sep 19, 2026, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Bow Meow Bingo

Senior Services of Wichita, 200 S Walnut St, Wichita, KS 67213

A special bingo fundraiser benefiting Senior Services of Wichita’s Meals on Wheels PetPals program! Join us for 10 rounds of bingo with fabulous prizes, food and beverages available for purchase, and special guests KWCH meteorologist Ross Janssen and May the Weather Dog!

$20 for 10 rounds of bingo. Buy tickets at https://e.givesmart.com/events/PVl/

Grab your friends, your lucky dauber, and your love of pets for Bow Meow Bingo, a special bingo fundraiser benefiting Senior Services of Wichita’s Meals on Wheels PetPals program.

For many people who are homebound, a pet is more than a companion. Their dog or cat may be a source of comfort, connection, and unconditional love. But for some Meals on Wheels clients, caring for a beloved pet can mean making impossible choices. Nationally, 1 in 5 Meals on Wheels clients report going without food themselves so they can feed their pets.

PetPals helps make sure people and their furry family members can stay together by providing pet food and other essential supplies.

