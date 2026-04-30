Borderland: New Landscape Paintings – JASON NEEDHAM

This solo-exhibition will feature new paintings by artist, Jason Needham!

We hope you will join us for our opening reception on First Friday, May 1st from 5:00pm – 8:00pm!

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Born in Dixon, Illinois in 1971, Needham earned his BFA in Painting from the University of Kansas in 1997 and now lives and works in Kansas City with his family. His career spans a range of art-related fields—including screen printing, stained glass, museum security, and education—all of which continue to inform his studio practice. His work has been exhibited nationally at venues such as the Kansas City Artist Coalition, Zip 37, and The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, and is held in collections including the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. In 2019, he was awarded a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Artist Grant, and his exhibitions have been reviewed in publications including The Kansas City Star and Westword.