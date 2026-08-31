The William Allen White Community Partnership is pleased to present "Bill Kurtis Talks Journalism" at the beautiful Emporia Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St., on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2:00 p.m. Enjoy this FREE program by the internationally acclaimed journalist, long-time host of NPR's "Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me," Anchorman movie narrator, and author of "Whirlwind."

Books will be available for purchase at the event from Middle Ground Books, so you can get your copy autographed by Bill Kurtis himself!

Stick around after the program to help celebrate Bill Kurtis's birthday with a slice of birthday cake!