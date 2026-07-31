- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Beyond Names and Dates: Filling in the Stories of our Female Ancestors
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Beyond Names and Dates: Filling in the Stories of our Female Ancestors
Women have stories to tell. Explore a variety of records and use local history, the law, politics, and the cataclysmic events that confronted them to help us bring their hidden stories to light.
Advanced Learning Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org