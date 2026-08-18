Belmont Place: Between the Arches Walking Tour (Early Bird)

Beat the heat and get a discounted rate of $15 per person on this early bird tour!

On this entirely outdoor walking tour you will see many beautiful houses and mansions, including the homes of Walter & Olive Ann Beech (founders of Beech Aircraft Corporation), and William Coleman (the founder of the Coleman Company) as well as Al Derby (the owner of Derby Oil) and Jack Vickers (the owner of Vickers Petroleum Company) along with many others. In the 1920s and 1930s, Belmont Place was Wichita's most affluent neighborhood, and home to our city's movers and shakers. This tour will show you where they lived, share some of the details of their exciting lives, and explain how they shaped the development of our city.

This walking tour lasts about 1.5 to 2 hours, and you will walk about eight blocks. This tour will begin next to the Belmont Arch at E. Douglas & N. Belmont Place (NOT ALLEN HOUSE). Out of respect for our neighbors, we ask that you do NOT take photos of these personal residences. These are private homes, and still being lived in, and we are sure you understand that we must respect their privacy.

You will receive an order confirmation by email and will be added to the reservation list on completion of your order. We do not mail out physical tickets.

Tours move at a leisurely pace, with short periods of standing at designated tour stops. Considerable walking, unpaved areas, uneven sidewalks, and cross traffic may be expected. No restroom facilities are available on this entirely outdoor walking tour.

This tour is written and provided by the Docents at Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House and is a part of the Architectural Series.