- Community Events,
- Misc.
Banned Books Week: Zine Bash Kick-Off Party: A Third Place Event
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Banned Books Week: Zine Bash Kick-Off Party: A Third Place Event
Kick off Banned Books Week with this Third Place event. Learn about making zines, play board games with fellow creators, and celebrate free expression.
Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org