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  • Book Readings
  • Community Events
  • Lectures/Literary

Banned Books Week Live Reading and Discussion

  • Book Readings
  • Community Events
  • Lectures/Literary

Banned Books Week Live Reading and Discussion

Join us for a live reading of selections from books that are current targets of challenges and bans, followed by a discussion about the freedom to read freely.

Advanced Learning Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org