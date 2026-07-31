- Book Readings,
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary
Banned Books Week Live Reading and Discussion
- Book Readings,
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Literary
Banned Books Week Live Reading and Discussion
Join us for a live reading of selections from books that are current targets of challenges and bans, followed by a discussion about the freedom to read freely.
Advanced Learning Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org