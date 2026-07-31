- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events
Banned Books Week: Censorship Across Media
- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events
Banned Books Week: Censorship Across Media
Censorship doesn't just affect books. Learn about the history of censorship affecting a wide variety of media formats.
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org